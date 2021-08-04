YVS.Finance Price Reaches $0.31 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $333,078.30 and $20,343.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,715 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

