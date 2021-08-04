Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of HQY opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

