Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.