Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

