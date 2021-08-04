Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 23,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,004. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

