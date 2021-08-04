Zacks: Analysts Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

