Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LC. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 98,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 11,812 shares valued at $236,421. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

