Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,016. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

