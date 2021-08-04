Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Announce -$4.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report earnings per share of ($4.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the lowest is ($4.93). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

RCL opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.