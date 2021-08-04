Zacks: Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock worth $116,188,063. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The firm has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.72.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

