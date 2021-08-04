Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce sales of $23.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,244. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.