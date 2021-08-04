Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

