Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $200.49. 105,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,471. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.95. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

