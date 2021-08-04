Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $1.05. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 2,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,059. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

