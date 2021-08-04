Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $187.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $742.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AVNS traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $34.09. 18,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,625. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 111,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

