Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report $45.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $47.53 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CTLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 3,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

