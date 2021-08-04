Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

FSBW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,127. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,630 shares of company stock worth $1,133,383 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.