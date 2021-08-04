Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $8.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.04. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $6.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $29.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $37.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $37.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,731,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.53. 3,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.09. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

