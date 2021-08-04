Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,896. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

