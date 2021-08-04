Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $452.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.38 million and the highest is $472.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

