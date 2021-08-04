Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NLTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 732,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $44,400. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

