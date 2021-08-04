Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

RUBY opened at $21.99 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,837,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,950,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.