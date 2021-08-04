Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $71.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.84 billion to $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $284.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $308.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.00. 127,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $398.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

