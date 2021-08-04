Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

ZTS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.79. 1,824,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

