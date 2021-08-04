Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

