Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,964. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.