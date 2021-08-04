Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 236,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $326.05 million, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

