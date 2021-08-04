Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

