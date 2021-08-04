Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

CFRUY opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.07.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

