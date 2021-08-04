Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $186.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.27. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.68 and a 12-month high of $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

