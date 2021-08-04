Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to Hold

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

PFC stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

