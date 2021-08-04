Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

