Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Sell

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,340. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

