Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

