Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.