Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

UGP opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

