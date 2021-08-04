Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to “Hold”

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of -2.10. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

