Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of EVBG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

