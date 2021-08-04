Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Buy

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,705. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.