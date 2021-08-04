Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same continues to be well below pre-coronavirus levels. Evidently, total revenues in second-quarter 2021 were 67% below second-quarter 2019 actuals. The carrier transported 64% less passengers in second-quarter 2021, compared with the second-quarter 2019 number. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, declined 63% in second-quarter 2021 from second-quarter 2019 actuals. High operating expnses (up 46.5% in second-quarter 2021) represent an added headwind. The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2021 has widened to a loss of $2.46 from a loss of $2.19 60 days ago. However, with air-travel demand improving, the impending acquisition of domestic airline MAP, is a prudent move. The acquisition, on materialization, is likely to boost the company's top line by attracting additional traffic.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.75 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

