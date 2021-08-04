Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

