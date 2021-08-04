Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to “Hold”

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

RMAX opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $626.89 million, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

