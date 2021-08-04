Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to “Buy”

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of STL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 89,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $84,570,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

