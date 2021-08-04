Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Buy

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

