Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 84,894 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $147.52 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $80,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

