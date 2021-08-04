Zap Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $92,999.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.00854686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095291 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

