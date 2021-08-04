Zilla Price Tops $0.0038 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Zilla has a market cap of $229,238.67 and approximately $2,530.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

