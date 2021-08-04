Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $936.93 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $936.93 million and $48.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00440901 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00797064 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,857,923,958 coins and its circulating supply is 11,566,456,805 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.