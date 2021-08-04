Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,787 shares of company stock worth $7,161,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

