Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $148.23. 2,385,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

