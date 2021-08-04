Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. 2,385,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.54.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

